Yasin Malik appears via video-conferencing before Jammu court

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A local court, Sunday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, deferred the identification of six accused, including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik in the case of the murder of four Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar in 1990.

According to Kashmir media service,CBI chief prosecutor Monika Kohli said the identification was deferred due to non-availability of some of the accused in the court in Jammu.

He said Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is detained in Delhi's Tihar Jail, was present during the hearing of the case through video conferencing.

Monica Kohli, who is also Senior Additional Advocate General, told reporters that some of the accused were not present in the court and the identification was postponed till further hearing.

Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested by India's notorious investigative agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 in connection with the fake funding case.