Yasin Malik Hailed As The 'Nelson Mandela Of Kashmir' For His Tireless Efforts Towards Peace: Chairman JKLF
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US-based Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik faction) Acting Chairman, Raja Muzaffar has hailed veteran Kashmiri freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik as the embodiment of the spirit of Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. in the Kashmiri people's fight for freedom from India's unlawful clutches.
In a message released to media on Thursday, Raja Muzaffar, speaking from Dallas, Texas, strongly condemned the attempts by Indian political parties to politicize Yasin Malik's legacy and undermine his contributions to the peace process.
He urged world human rights organizations to intervene and ensure that justice is served.
Muzaffar has praised Malik's remarkable leadership and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the long-standing Kashmir conflict.
Paying rich tributes to Yasin Malik, who is currently imprisoned in New Delhi's infamous jail, Muzaffar highlighted Malik's crucial role as a key architect of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
Malik has worked tirelessly to bridge the divide between India, Pakistan, and the Kashmiri people, intending to reach an early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The statement reaffirmed the JKLF's commitment to democracy and the democratic process, vowing to engage with any government elected through free and fair elections in India to find a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue.
