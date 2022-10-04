UrduPoint.com

Yasin Malik Lays Foundation Stone Of Academic, Research And Library Block Of SSUET

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Yasin Malik lays foundation stone of Academic, Research and Library Block of SSUET

Renowned philanthropist and businessman Sardar Muhammad Yasin Malik, Tuesday laid foundation stone of the Academic, Research and Library Block of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET).

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members and a large number of dignitaries, said a statement.

A ground-plus-10 floor building is planned over 85,000 square feet in front of SSUET main entrance gate.

The first and second floor of the Academic, Research and Library Block will have a multipurpose hall, state of the Art reading hall, cluster room, digital library, reference section etc, while 4th, 5th and 6th floor will accommodate approximately 10 class rooms and 8 laboratories.

Similarly, 7th and 8th floor will be used for research purposes with ORIC and faculty offices, while 9th and 10th floor will be for future expansion.

On this occasion, Director Strategic Planning and Development Shahid Aziz also gave an informative presentation regarding construction of the building.

