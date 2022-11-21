UrduPoint.com

Yasin Malik Living In Hearts Of Kashmiri People: Kashmiri Pandit Says

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Sampat Prakash, a Kashmiri Pandit and a trade union leader, has said that illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik was a great leader and he living in the hearts of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an Indian court has sentenced Muhammad Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir's freedom from Indian illegal occupation and is currently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail.

He said that Muhammad Yasin Malik is a courageous Kashmiri leader, who had given up armed resistance in 1994 and started a peaceful struggle for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said Yasin Malik is his friend, who spent a major portion of his life in jails for the Kashmir cause and he is proud of him.

He also asked fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he wanted to resolve the Kashmir dispute, come to the territory, visit the Martyrs' Graveyard in Srinagar and bow before the graves of innocent people and seek forgiveness from the Kashmiri people.

