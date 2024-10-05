Open Menu

Yasin Malik Says India Misled Him In Name Of Talks For Kashmir Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Yasin Malik says India misled him in name of talks for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) In a striking revelation, Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has revealed that Indian political leaders deceived him in the name of peace talks regarding the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a detailed affidavit submitted to the UAPA tribunal, Malik asserted that he was assured by various Indian officials in the early 1990s that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved through meaningful dialogue, contingent on his organization’s declaration of a unilateral ceasefire.

Malik’s statement stems from a history of engagement with the Indian state that began in 1994 when he initiated a ceasefire and subsequently had all 32 militancy-related cases against him under TADA dismissed. He maintained that this agreement was reached under the premise that it would facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Despite the ceasefire, Malik said that the commitments made by the Indian authorities were never honoured, leading to an ongoing campaign against him and the JKLF, which the tribunal has recently declared an ‘unlawful association’ for another five years.

Malik argued that while he had renounced armed struggle and embraced a non-violent approach, his organization continued to be unfairly targeted.

Malik’s affidavit not only dismisses the allegations against him but also challenges the credibility of the Indian government’s assertions regarding the JKLF’ s activities, claiming that its international branches remain active despite the organization’s ban in 2019.

As the narrative unfolds, the accusations of betrayal in the peace process reflect the genuine willingness of the Indian side to engage in dialogue.

