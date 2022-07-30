Yasin Malik shifted back to Tihar jail, still on hunger strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The brutal Indian authorities have shifted back the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, from a hospital to New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Yasin Malik was admitted to the hospital on July 26 after his heath condition deteriorated in the jail where he was on a hunger strike unto death. He had stopped eating on July 22 in protest against the denial of fair trial in the false cases registered against him.

After returning to his cell, the Hurriyat leader has decided to continue with his hunger strike and is still not having any food.

Yasin Malik is in illegal detention since 2019 when India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in a false case. He is currently lodged at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar prison.

A special court of NIA had awarded two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' each to the Hurriyat leader on May 25, this year.