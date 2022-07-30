UrduPoint.com

Yasin Malik Shifted Back To Tihar Jail, Still On Hunger Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Yasin Malik shifted back to Tihar jail, still on hunger strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The brutal Indian authorities have shifted back the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, from a hospital to New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Yasin Malik was admitted to the hospital on July 26 after his heath condition deteriorated in the jail where he was on a hunger strike unto death. He had stopped eating on July 22 in protest against the denial of fair trial in the false cases registered against him.

After returning to his cell, the Hurriyat leader has decided to continue with his hunger strike and is still not having any food.

Yasin Malik is in illegal detention since 2019 when India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in a false case. He is currently lodged at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar prison.

A special court of NIA had awarded two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' each to the Hurriyat leader on May 25, this year.

Related Topics

India Protest Jail New Delhi May July 2019 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

13 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

13 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

13 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.