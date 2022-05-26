UrduPoint.com

Yasin Malik's Sentencing Exposes Real Face Of Modi: Asif Ali Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Yasin Malik's sentencing exposes real face of Modi: Asif Ali Zardari

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said the conviction of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik has revealed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the entire world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said the conviction of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik has revealed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the entire world .

In a statement issued here on Thursday by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari said he would approach every global forum to raise voice against the Indian court's decision penalizing Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik.

"My and my party's heart beats with the Kashmiris and we will never leave them alone in the need of hour," he added.

He queried that what kind of message India wanted to give to the international community by laying the foundations of fascism and extremism in the region.

"We will never let the blood of Kashimiris go in vain and we will not relent until the promise of freedom that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made to the Kashmiris is fulfilled," he said.

