Yasin Takes Charge As AIG Motorway Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 06:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A senior official of the Police Service Group Yasin Farooq on Thursday took charge as Additional Inspector General(AIG) of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)North Zone.

According to Motorway Police spokesman Muhammad Saqib, the AIG while presiding over the meeting of Zonal Commanders, Sector Commanders and Beat Commanders directed to provide the best kind of possible facilities to the users of the motorway.

He directed the officials to deal with the people politely and ensure help timely which is the hallmark of the success of NHMP.

Yasin further directed to create awareness about road safety education and traffic rules which will help control accidents.

He further said that all possible support would be provided to the martyrs and their families.

