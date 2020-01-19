UrduPoint.com
Yasinzai Directs Provincial Government To Make Preparations To Deal With Heavy Rain, Snowfall In Coming Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Yasinzai directs provincial government to make preparations to deal with heavy rain, snowfall in coming days

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Sunday directed the provincial government to make all possible preparations to deal with any emergency situation during heavy rain and snowfall in the coming days.

He said he was personally in connect with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Chief Secretary to discuss new spell of snowfall and rain which had been forecast by Met office from January 21.

He said relevant departments, in case of emergency should be ready for the relief work in affected areas adding that provision of goods including blankets, warm clothes and food would be ensured to the affectees.

Governor said availability of heavy machinery to be ensured on all main National Highways to timely tackle any situation during or after heavy snow and rain in the areas.

