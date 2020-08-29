UrduPoint.com
Yasinzai Paid Great Tribute To Imam Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:33 PM

Yasinzai paid great tribute to Imam Hussain

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, in a message on the occasion of Youme-e-Ashura, said that the day of 10th Muharram has very important in the history of Islam while this day reminds us for the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Alai Islam) and his companions made for the Islam and the glory of truth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, in a message on the occasion of Youme-e-Ashura, said that the day of 10th Muharram has very important in the history of islam while this day reminds us for the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Alai Islam) and his companions made for the Islam and the glory of truth.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain was the great grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who had the courage, determination and perseverance and had given his life for dignity of Islam forever instead of bowing down his head to the forces of anti-Islam.

Governor Yasinzai said that this great opportunity makes us realize that we should not only learn from the example set by Hazarat Imam Hussain but also understand it and act on it sincerely.

On this occasion, all Muslims should pledge that they will unite as one nation, put aside their sectarian differences and work for the protection of the revealed religion and the development of Islam, unity, harmony and solidarity would be maintained in their ranks, he said.

The Governor of Balochistan urged all Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussain on the occasion of Youm-e- Ashura and we should show solidarity while maintaining complete peace and communal harmony saying that we must beware of those elements that create misunderstandings among people.

Enemies wanted to harm our mutual unity by doing and spreading hatred among Muslims, he said.

