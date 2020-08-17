UrduPoint.com
Yasinzai Urges Health Sectors For Polio Elimination

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said Health Department and other relevant sectors must play their crucial role to eliminate polio diseases in order to ensure the prosperity of children and their healthy future.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of the polio campaign issued here.

The Governor urged law enforcement agencies and health departments that they would review all aspects of security measures so that no child would be left from administering of anti-polio drops.

He also advised citizens including parents, scholars and business community that they should fully cooperate with polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children during the polio campaign.

