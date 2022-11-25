Yasir Humayun for doing away with rote learning system in education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the Punjab government is adhering to a comprehensive policy to promote education in the province.

Addressing the heads of Educational Boards across Pakistan at the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) forum at a local hotel on Thursday, he said implementation of various suggestions with regard to improving the performance of educational boards has been launched.

The Provincial Minister stressed the need to eliminate rote-learning system from the education system to impart quality education across the country.

He revealed, "We are soon starting grading system to do away with the race of acquiring numbers so that true capabilities of the children can be set at the international standard." Raja Yasir Humayun stated that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan but unfortunately our educational system is incapable to judge performance in a better manner, adding, students are only involved in the race to obtain higher marks from Matric to the Masters level and their creative abilities cannot be determined in the true sense.

The Minister said, "On the whole our students have become used to notes and rote system and that is why our degrees are not acknowledged with respect in foreign countries." Raja Yasir Humayun said that in order to eradicate this discrimination the Boards Committee of Chairmen have decided to enforce grading system instead of numbers in all the educational boards across Pakistan so that true abilities of hard working male and female students can be judged at the international level.

He stated the IBCC has decided to maintain better working relationship between all boards and the universities of Pakistan.

He said a direction will also be issued that all boards should announce the examination results timely so that male and female students can get admission to universities of their choice.

The Minister said the admission process should not be affected due to delay in the announcement of annual results.