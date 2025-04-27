Open Menu

Yasir Nawab Appointed NTTC Member

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Yasir Nawab appointed NTTC member

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prof Dr. Yasir Nawab, Vice Chancellor University of Kamalia, has been appointed as a member of National Technical Textiles Council (NTTC) constituted by the Ministry of Commerce, government of Pakistan.

According to a university spokesman, the Federal Minister for Commerce would be chairman of the NTTC established under Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020–25 and it included prominent policymakers, industry experts and veteran figures from the academic sector.

He said that the council is responsible for providing strategic recommendations to the government for the promotion of technical textiles, supply chain development, trade facilitation and enhancing access to global markets.

He said that Pro Dr. Yasir Nawab has also been included in the NTTC as its member and his inclusion in this prestigious council is the recognition of his outstanding contributions in the fields of technical textiles, innovation and academia.

Both the University of Kamalia and Pakistan’s Academic & Industrial communities have celebrated the appointment of Dr Yasir Nawaz as NTTC member and hoped that his expertise would help strengthen the national supply chain, create new trade opportunities and promote access to international markets for technical textile products, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

20 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

24 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

24 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

24 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan