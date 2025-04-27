Yasir Nawab Appointed NTTC Member
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prof Dr. Yasir Nawab, Vice Chancellor University of Kamalia, has been appointed as a member of National Technical Textiles Council (NTTC) constituted by the Ministry of Commerce, government of Pakistan.
According to a university spokesman, the Federal Minister for Commerce would be chairman of the NTTC established under Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020–25 and it included prominent policymakers, industry experts and veteran figures from the academic sector.
He said that the council is responsible for providing strategic recommendations to the government for the promotion of technical textiles, supply chain development, trade facilitation and enhancing access to global markets.
He said that Pro Dr. Yasir Nawab has also been included in the NTTC as its member and his inclusion in this prestigious council is the recognition of his outstanding contributions in the fields of technical textiles, innovation and academia.
Both the University of Kamalia and Pakistan’s Academic & Industrial communities have celebrated the appointment of Dr Yasir Nawaz as NTTC member and hoped that his expertise would help strengthen the national supply chain, create new trade opportunities and promote access to international markets for technical textile products, he added.
