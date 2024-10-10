Yasir Niazi Appointed As Legal Advisor
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Yasir Naveed Niazi here on Thursday was appointed Legal Advisor, Municipal Committee.
The Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department had appointed Yasir Niazi as legal advisor, said a notification issued here.
Yasir Niazi is a senior member of Tehsil Bar Association, Noshehra Virkan.
APP/mud/378
