Yasir Niazi Appointed As Legal Advisor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Yasir Niazi appointed as Legal Advisor

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Yasir Naveed Niazi here on Thursday was appointed Legal Advisor, Municipal Committee.

The Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department had appointed Yasir Niazi as legal advisor, said a notification issued here.

Yasir Niazi is a senior member of Tehsil Bar Association, Noshehra Virkan.

