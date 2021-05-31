UrduPoint.com
Yasmeen Inaugurates Thalassemia's Center At HFH

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Yasmeen inaugurates Thalassemia's center at HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Monday inaugurated a 20-bedded Thalassemia centre at the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Speaking on the occasion, she said Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar was giving special attention to upgrade educational, health, and other basic necessities to people.

She informed that huge development funds have been allocated for completion of development schemes in these sectors.

Dr Yasmeen said the centre would be helpful in mitigating the sufferings of thalassemia children as they need special medical care.

She said free of cost blood transfusion facility would be available at the centre while more centres would be set in all public sector hospitals of the province.

Dr Yasmeen said steps were being taken to curb the spread of dengue and lauded the efforts of the Health Authority for organizing awareness session to control the disease.

Meanwhile chairing the 10th syndicate meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University, the Minister validated the decisions taken during the 9th Syndicate meeting.

The syndicate meeting approved the Diploma, Fellowship, MD, M-Phil, and PhD University residency programme.

The approval was also granted to purchase Oxygen generators from the COVID-19 fund.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Umar and other faculty members were present in the meeting.

