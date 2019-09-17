Yasmeen Raja hails Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Muslim Khawateen Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja has expressed serious concern over the atrocities and illegal detentions of Hurriyat leaders and youth of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Yasmeen Raja in a statement while condemning curfew, restrictions and blockade of internet and mobile phone access since past more than six weeks urged international community to take serious notice of worst situation of Kashmir and continued human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Yasmeen Raja while hailing the role of Pakistan on raising voice for Kashmiris at diplomatic front stressed India to shun its aggressive policy and rigidity and resolve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also paid rich tributes to martyrs killed during August and September by Indian forces.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal vice chairman, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt in a statement denounced curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir and termed it as Narendra Modi's conspiracy to destroy Kashmir's economy.