Yasmeen Rashid Overreacts To Journalist's Question

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:07 PM

Yasmeen Rashid overreacts to journalist's question

Punjab Health Minister loses control over question of a journalist, saying that "why are you barking again like that?,".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid overreacted to a journalist's question, saying that "you just bark".

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was addressing a press conference on latest situaton of Coronavirus in Punjab when a journalist asked him a question. However, she ended up her press conference and rushed to the journalist lashing out at him.

"Why are you barking again like that?," said Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

She lost control over herself and turned rash as if she was going to thrash the journalist over asking her a question. She asked the reporters to turn off their cameras.

At this, the reporters also got furiated over her abusive remarks and said that why should they turn off their cameras.

Yasmin Rashid used abusive language against journalist at the momen when all the journalists are fighting against Coronavirus outbreak equally with the government by keeping it informed and updated.

It is teh worst situation for freedom of Press even than the US where President Trump called a journalist, "You are terrible reporter". Twiteratis reacted to the statement of the US president and the journalists community there also condemned President Trump's remarks.

