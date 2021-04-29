UrduPoint.com
Yasmin Directs Concerned For Provision Of Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders To Sargodha Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Yasmin directs concerned for provision of ventilators, Oxygen cylinders to Sargodha hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the government has directed the authorities concerned for provision of ventilators to Sargodha hospital due to worse COVID-19 situation.

The situation of coronavirus in Sargodha is little bit upset as compared to Rawalpindi, she said while talking to a private news channel program.

The people are not observing standard operating procedure (SOPs), due to which, the corona patients are rising in some parts of the country, she lamented.

Replying to a question about shortage of ventilators in Jinnah Hospital Lahore, she said NDMA had provided some 15 ventilators to meet need of the patients.

About Oxygen supply, she said that oxygen cylinders had also been supplied to hospitals where it was necessary. To another question, Dr Yasmin Rashid admitted that there are few corona affected patients in four big cities of Pakistan. She, however said that all necessary arrangements have been made for health staff to tackle the situation effectively. The provincial minister said that the government was making all out efforts for safety and security of the citizen. To another question, she said control rooms of health ministers are completely operational. She urged the nation to observe Eid ul Fitr with simplicity and avoid public places to protect the children and old people from spreading virus.

