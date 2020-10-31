UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasmin Expresses Concern Over Increasing Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:47 PM

Yasmin expresses concern over increasing cases of COVID-19

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday advised the people to take serious the matter of growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday advised the people to take serious the matter of growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The increasing number of coronavirus patients during last two weeks was factually a matter of great concern, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that wearing of safety masks were declared mandatory for the people by the provincial government and people could only be prevented from the deadly virus after coming its vaccine in the market.

To a question, she said that smart lockdown was most effective way for the safety of masses from the pandemic.

Now, the government did not want to impose lockdown again, she added.

Related Topics

Punjab Market From Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reforms package being hammered out to resolve long ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N losing popularity for supporting Indian medi ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends virtual mass wedding c ..

20 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Hurries Back to Paris After ..

2 minutes ago

Local LPG price increases by Rs 114.05 per 11.8-kg ..

23 minutes ago

Hamad assures approval of soft loans to trade & i ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.