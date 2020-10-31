Yasmin expresses concern over increasing cases of COVID-19

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday advised the people to take serious the matter of growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday advised the people to take serious the matter of growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The increasing number of coronavirus patients during last two weeks was factually a matter of great concern, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that wearing of safety masks were declared mandatory for the people by the provincial government and people could only be prevented from the deadly virus after coming its vaccine in the market.

To a question, she said that smart lockdown was most effective way for the safety of masses from the pandemic.

Now, the government did not want to impose lockdown again, she added.