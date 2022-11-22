Yasmin Qureshi called on Ishaq Dar

UrduPoint.com

Yasmin Qureshi, Member Parliament (MP) UK- House of Commons/Co-Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Yasmin Qureshi, Member Parliament (MP) UK- House of Commons/Co-Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

Finance Minister welcomed Yasmin Qureshi and briefed on the current economic outlook of Pakistan, said a press release issued here by Finance Division.

He apprised her of various policy measures being undertaken by the present government to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth by enhancing ease of doing business, encouraging exports and facilitating foreign investment.

The finance minister also shared economic and financial losses incurred due to devastating floods in Pakistan.

He appreciated the UK government for extending flood relief support to Pakistan.

Discussing Pak-UK bilateral relations, the finance minister expressed satisfaction at the level of friendship between the two countries and hoped that the existing cooperation between both the countries would further strengthen in the future.

Ishaq Dar also appreciated the contribution of Pakistani Diaspora towards economic development of the UK and building bridges between the two countries.

Yasmin Qureshi expressed sympathy on the loss of lives and properties due to devastating floods.

She appreciated the economic policies of the present government in Pakistan for achieving sustainable economic growth.

She further expressed hope that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK would strengthen due to the pragmatic policies of the present leadership in Pakistan.

Yasmin Qureshi, MP( Labour Party ) was elected as Member Parliament (MP) for Bolton South East in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

She remained Shadow Minister for Justice from December 2016 till April 2020. After that she became Shadow Minister for International Development from April, 2020 to December, 2021.

Prior to becoming Shadow Minister, She remained member of important committees including Foreign Affairs Sub Committee, Home Affairs Committee, Privacy and Injunctions Committee, Political and Constitutional Reform Committee, Justice Committee. Ms. Yasmin Qureshi is a member of number of All-Party Parliamentary Groups including group on Britain-Pakistan Trade and Tourism, Childcare and Early education, Dalits,etc.

