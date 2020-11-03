LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Tuesday chaired a meeting of the price Control Committee at Civil Secretariat here to review the quality and prices of daily-use commodities at the newly established Sahulat Bazaars.

Present in the meeting were Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Mari, Senior Admin Officer Shahid Mehboob, Additional Deputy commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Abdur Rauf, member of Price Control Committee Central Punjab Chaudhry Azmat, Mohammad Ahmed, Aqeel, Salman Maalik and others.

The minister reviewed the prices and quality of commodities as well as action against profiteers and hoarders and future strategy in the 31 Sahulat Bazaars of Lahore. She asked about the supply chain of tomato, potato, onions, flour and sugar and measures to bring down prices. Officers including representatives from Deputy Commissioner's office presented report on the arrangements at the Sahulat Bazaars.

The health minister said, "All edibles and essential commodities are available at affordable prices at Sahulat Bazaars." She said people were visiting the Sahulat Bazaars in large numbers due to lesser prices. She added that the quality of edibles was assessed by the Punjab food Authority.

She said that with further reduction in flour prices, the bag of 20kg was available for Rs 840 at the special bazaars. The quality and standard of flour was same as in the open market. The government has also decided to make available unpacked flour for customers requiring small quantities, she said. The arrangements were monitored on daily basis and relief was being provided to people, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that rains in Sindh in the recent past affected tomato production, disrupting the demand and supply mechanism of tomato in the entire country. At this time of the year, tomato prices usually see yearly spike, she added. As supplies from northern areas and Afghanistan were also stopped, the government allowed import of Iranian tomato which would be available this week and it was hoped that tomato prices would come down significantly.

Sugar was available at Sahulat Bazaar at Rs 85 and people may buy it from there. On directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, "I am personally monitoring the Sahulat Bazaars and action will be taken against people involved in hoarding and overcharging." The government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to people, she added.