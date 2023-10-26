Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader surprises over participation of Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming elections despite the legal challenges.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has challenged PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to contest an election against her if he possessed courage.

This challenge was made by Dr. Yasmin Rashid during an interaction with the reporters on Thursday, on the occasion of her appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid minced no words, asserting, “If Nawaz Sharif genuinely possesses the courage he claims, he should step into the electoral arena against me,”. She underscored the need for Nawaz Sharif, a self-proclaimed fearless leader, to substantiate his claims by participating in an election against her.

She drew attention to what she termed “the blame game,” calling out the practice of allowing someone who has previously contested an election to participate once more. She particularly pointed to the case of Nawaz Sharif, who, having faced conviction and being labeled a proclaimed offender, is still being considered as a participant in forthcoming elections.

The PTI leader also voiced apprehensions about the special privileges accorded to Nawaz Sharif and the protracted delay in the indictment of their legal cases. She suggested that this raises questions about the integrity of the electoral process, hinting at a predetermined selection procedure rather than a genuinely fair election.

In a notable development, the World Medical Association has penned a letter to the Prime Minister and President, seeking clarification about the arrest and detention of Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Additionally, former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema disclosed that Nawaz Sharif was being granted special protocol privileges while their legal documents had been pending for the past several months. "They have incarcerated us for the past six months," the former governor remarked, expressing their desire to hold a press conference to address their predicament. Cheema categorically denied any rumors of their intention to leave the PTI, firmly asserting that if that were the case, they would have already made that move.