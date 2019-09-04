UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasmin Rashid Denies News Regarding Privatization Of Govt Medical Teaching Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Yasmin Rashid denies news regarding privatization of govt medical teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister of Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday denied the news regarding the privatization of government medical teaching hospitals of Punjab and declared it misleading and against the facts.

She said that under the MTI Act, neither any medical teaching hospital in Punjab had been privatized nor it would take place in future. The MTI Act had been formulated to create ease for the patients by making the hospitals autonomous, she added.

She said that doing politics in the name of the MTI Act and misleading the public should be stopped. More facilities would be provided to the patients of all the government hospitals of the province, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that no miscreants would be allowed to create hurdle in the provision of treatment facilities to the poors in the name of MTI.

Hospital administration had been strengthened with the help of the MTI Act, she said and added that the welfare of the people was the top priority of the government.

She said that previous corrupt governments used public hospitals as their political living rooms.

She maintained that efforts were made to improve the environment of public hospitals.

The minister said that the implementation of the MTI Act did not endanger the employment of any civil servant or officer, adding that the facility of practising had been provided to the doctors within the hospital under the MTI Act.

Related Topics

Punjab All Government Top Yasmin Rashid Employment

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

17 minutes ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

11 minutes ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

47 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.