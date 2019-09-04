Yasmin Rashid denies news regarding privatization of govt medical teaching hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister of Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday denied the news regarding the privatization of government medical teaching hospitals of Punjab and declared it misleading and against the facts.

She said that under the MTI Act, neither any medical teaching hospital in Punjab had been privatized nor it would take place in future. The MTI Act had been formulated to create ease for the patients by making the hospitals autonomous, she added.

She said that doing politics in the name of the MTI Act and misleading the public should be stopped. More facilities would be provided to the patients of all the government hospitals of the province, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that no miscreants would be allowed to create hurdle in the provision of treatment facilities to the poors in the name of MTI.

Hospital administration had been strengthened with the help of the MTI Act, she said and added that the welfare of the people was the top priority of the government.

She said that previous corrupt governments used public hospitals as their political living rooms.

She maintained that efforts were made to improve the environment of public hospitals.

The minister said that the implementation of the MTI Act did not endanger the employment of any civil servant or officer, adding that the facility of practising had been provided to the doctors within the hospital under the MTI Act.