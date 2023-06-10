UrduPoint.com

Yasmin Rashid Handed Over To Police On Two-day Physical Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day physical remand

The court has directed the police to present the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader before it on June 12 in a case related to vandalism.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on two-day physical remand in a case related to vandalism and attack on a tower.

The police presented Dr. Yasmin Rashid before the court and sought her physical remand for further investigation. The court accepted the plea and instructed the police to produce her before court on June 12.

Earlier, the Punjab Interim government had challenged the acquittal of Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House case. The Punjab police stated that all those involved in the May 9 incident, including Dr.

Yasmin Rashid, would be held accountable.

It is worth noting that Yasmin Rashid, as the PTI's Central Punjab President, was detained under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The incident in question involves the vandalism of Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House, in Lahore.

The arrest of several PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali, Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan, and others, followed their alleged involvement in provoking violent protests after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

