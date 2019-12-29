Yasmin Rashid makes surprise visit to general hospital

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit to Wah General Hospital Taxila on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements at the Hospital.

The Minister visited Emergency Ward, Operation Theatres, General Ward, checked duty roster, Complaint register and other sections of the Hospital.She called up immediate meeting of the Hospital staff led by the Medical Superintendant of the Hospital.

The Minister expressed her dissatisfaction over inadequate arrangements and directed thestaff to make immediate improvements.

She said on her next surprise visit, disciplinaryaction could be taken against non performing staff.

She met patients in the hospital,noted complaints on quality of services and directed the staff to address them on spot.The Minister of Health also sought response from the staff on patient complaints.

Dr.Yasmin Rashid further said that best medical facilities must be provided to patients andno compromise will be made on treatment of patients. "Let me reiterate that negligencewould be dealt with firm disciplinary action," the Minister added.