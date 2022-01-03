Yasmin Rashid reviews timely compliance on distribution of Sehat Card

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting to review timeliness compliance on distribution of Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Card here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&ME).

SH&ME Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq and other officials were present in the meeting.

The Health Minister reviewed arrangements for the launching of Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Card in different divisions.

Secretary SH&ME Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi gave briefing to the Health Minister on different steps for the complete launching in entire Punjab.

The Health Minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a historical package to the nation in the form of Naya Pakistan Sehat Card," adding that by 31st March, cards would be distributed in all districts of Punjab.

She said that Sehat card distribution would start in Rawalpindi from January 20, in Faisalabad from 9th February, in Multan from February 22, in Bahawalpur from March 2, in Gujranwala from March 21 and in Sargodha from March 31, adding that new private hospitals were being empaneled at a fast pace.

She said that with the introduction of Naya Pakistan Sehat Card, around 29,000 beds would be available in public and private hospitals of Lahore. "Sehat Insaaf card holders would get the treatment of different diseases including cardiac surgery, diabetes, accidents, cancer, kidney disease, gynae, thalassemia and other diseases, she added.