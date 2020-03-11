Yasmin Rashid says intensity of coronavirus risk remains low in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday urged Public no need to panic as the intensity of Coronavirus in Pakistan is still lower than other countries, however, precautionary measures must be ensured.

'2019 novel Coronavirus', one of the kinds of viruses, caused viral pneumonia, with symptoms, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath. "In rare cases, it can lead to severe respiratory problems, kidney failure or death," she explained while speaking to Radio current Affair program.

She advised the citizens to practice the best hygiene, by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Corona virus has spread globally and so far it is in 105 countries, she said, adding, there are some cases reported in Pakistan as well.

Around 15 of the cases are from Sindh and some are from Gilgit-Baltistan, she mentioned.

Yasmin said the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have now reached to 19 and all have brought this from abroad.

The transmission of this virus is much fast and is infectious, she said, adding, the people should have to take precautionary measures. We should avoid hand shaking, keep a distance of at least two meters from the one sneezing or coughing. We must wash our hands at regular intervals.

The people also need to wear masks. In Punjab province, three suspects are under supervision, she added.

The Punjab government sent the samples of over 80 suspected patients for lab tests and, the reports were negative, minister health said.