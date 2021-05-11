UrduPoint.com
Yasmin Rashid Visits Newly Set Up Covid-19 Vaccination Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Yasmin Rashid visits newly set up Covid-19 vaccination centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited two newly set up Covid-19 vaccination centers in the provincial capital.

The vaccination centers have been set up at Central Park Teaching Hospital and THQ Kahna to expedite vaccination process.

The Minister was accompanied by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retd) Usman Younis.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed vaccination arrangements at the center where more than 35 counters have been set up at both the centers with cumulatively capacity to vaccinate over 3000 people per day.

P&SH department Secretary gave briefing to the minister on the arrangements.

The Health Minister said the two centers would facilitate the people of Ferozpur Road, Kahna and adjacent areas where people were turning up in large numbers. "We have adequate amount of vaccine available at these centers",she added.

"We are increasing the number of vaccination centers in Punjab as so far, more than 1.9 million people have been vaccinated in Punjab", she added.

