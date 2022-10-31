Yasmin Rashid visits residence of reporter killed in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the residence of the late journalist, Sadaf Naeem, on Monday and offered condolences to the family members.

The minister also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Later, talking to the media Dr Yasmin said that Sadaf Naeem lost her life in a tragic incident while discharging her professional responsibilities. She said Sadaf was a professional, hard working and a competent journalist and her services would always be remembered.

She further said that the Punjab government would look after the children of the deceased.