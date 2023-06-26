Open Menu

Yasmin Rashid’s Bail Plea Turned Down In Arson, Anti-state Speeches Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

The Anti-Terrorism Court has passed the order, observing that the counsels of Yasmin Rashid have not been appearing before the court.

Lahore: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday turned down the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid regarding her alleged role in the case related to arson and speeches against the state institutions.

ATC Admin Judge Abher Gull Khan passed the order, observing that the counsels of Yasmin Rashid were not turning up before the court.

The court rejected the bail plea of the PTI leader.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore set Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid free in a case related to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

