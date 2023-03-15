UrduPoint.com

Yasmin 's Audio Conveying Imran's Message To Ijaz Shah Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2023 | 02:25 PM

Yasmin 's audio conveying Imran's message to Ijaz Shah goes viral

The PTI leader has asked the former Interior Minister to call MNAs and MPAs to bring more people to Zaman Park.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) An alleged audio featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ijza Shah on Wednesday went viral on the social media.

Both the PTI leaders could purportedly be heard discussing the possible arrest of Imran Khan.

The audio came to the limelight at the moment when law enforcers and PTI workers clashed outside Khan's resisence.

Yasmin conveyed Mr Khan’s message to Ijaz Shah, asking him to phone all the MNAs and MPAs to bring people to Zaman park. To which, former interior minister replies: “We are doing it”.

Later, she can allegedly be heard stating that Imran Khan had directed all party leaders to bring people to Zaman Park otherwise he would not issue tickets to them for next elections.

However, the audio has not been confirmed as the PTI leaders were not available for comments.

