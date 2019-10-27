Yasmin urges India to grant plebiscite right to IoK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday urged India to grant plebiscite right to Kashmiri people living in Occupied valley of Kashmir.

The Indian government and its Army chief had been trying to mislead the world on Pakistan, she stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Indian forces had made occupied Kashmir the biggest jail of the world, she stated and added that inhuman treatment of Kashmiri families by Indian forces was a shameful act.

Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's long march towards Islamabad, the provincial minister said Pakistan was confronted with multiple challenges on borders and the opposition parties should desist from doing any march at this critical juncture.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been living without any official slot and that matter was seriously irritating him.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the so called Azadi March called by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was just to gain political benefits from the present government.

She said the prime minister was fighting the case of Kashmir at the highest forums besides apprising the world about the massive human rights violations being committed by India in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

In reply to a question she said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had been the chairman of Kashmir Committee for ten years, but unfortunately, he did nothing for the Kashmir issue.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had aggressively pleaded the case of Kashmiri people around the world.