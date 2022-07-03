Yatra restrictions hit Kashmir tourism sector: TAAK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has taken a strong note of the harassment and problems being faced by the locals and tourists in view of the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the TAAK President, Farooq Ahmed Kuthoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said many tourists were stuck on highways due to severe restrictions on the movement of non-yatri tourists.

"Not only have such restrictions put the general tourists to a lot of inconveniences but the travel agents outside the territory have stopped promoting Kashmir till mid-August bringing down the tourist influx abruptly," said Khuthoo.

He said preferential treatment to Amarnath Yatris is affecting Kashmir tourism badly.

"Kashmiris have welcomed yatris and other tourists alike for ages and no problem was faced by them. This year, the security arrangements have only compounded the problems and caused immense loss to leisure, adventure, and other tourism segments," said the TAAK President.

The TAAK has appealed to the authorities to look into it so that non-yatri tourists don't suffer.