UrduPoint.com

Yaum-e-Ali Observed With Religious Fervor As Mourning Processions Held Across KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Yaum-e-Ali observed with religious fervor as mourning processions held across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali(A.S), the fourth caliph of Muslim, observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, with religious fervor and passion.

Mourners carried out processions from Imam Barghas, while religious scholars highlighted the contributions of Imam Ali(A.S) being a companion and son in law of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for islam and Muslims.

In Peshawar, city Majalis were held at Imambarghas while the mourning processions were carried out from their traditional routes under a strict security.

A central congregation in connection with the day was held at Imambargah Syed Alam Shah Jafri, Chowk Nasir Khan and culminated after passing through its traditional route.

Similarly, several other mourning processions were also taken out at Mohallah Marvi Haa, Ghari Syedabad, Wadpaga and Imambargah Porwali Badshah, Hashtnagri.

The Majalis and processions were also held in DI Khan, Kohat, Kurram, Parachinar and other districts of the province. The devotees also made arrangements of Iftar and Sehri for the mourners.

The district police in collaboration with the administrations of Imambarghas provided foolproof security to the mourners.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Parachinar Kohat Nasir Muslim From

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

12 minutes ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

12 minutes ago
 11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punj ..

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

13 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.