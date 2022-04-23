Yaum-e-Ali observed with religious fervor as mourning processions held across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali(A.S), the fourth caliph of Muslim, observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, with religious fervor and passion.

Mourners carried out processions from Imam Barghas, while religious scholars highlighted the contributions of Imam Ali(A.S) being a companion and son in law of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for islam and Muslims.

In Peshawar, city Majalis were held at Imambarghas while the mourning processions were carried out from their traditional routes under a strict security.

A central congregation in connection with the day was held at Imambargah Syed Alam Shah Jafri, Chowk Nasir Khan and culminated after passing through its traditional route.

Similarly, several other mourning processions were also taken out at Mohallah Marvi Haa, Ghari Syedabad, Wadpaga and Imambargah Porwali Badshah, Hashtnagri.

The Majalis and processions were also held in DI Khan, Kohat, Kurram, Parachinar and other districts of the province. The devotees also made arrangements of Iftar and Sehri for the mourners.

The district police in collaboration with the administrations of Imambarghas provided foolproof security to the mourners.