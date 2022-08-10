Yaum-e-Ashur observed peacefully in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram (Yaum-e Ashur) was observed with great religious zeal and fervour here.

Adequate security measures were taken by the local administration to prevent any untoward incident .

Special majalis and congregations were held on this occasion .Ulema and scholars in their speeches highlighted the philosophy and importance of the Karbala which occurred in 61. A.D .

Quran Khwani and special prayers were offered in the mosques. The zakerin and scholars paid rich tributes to the grandson of the Holly Prophet (SA) Hazrat Imam Hussain(R.A) and his great companions who offered sacrifices for the sake of islam by embracing martyrdom in the Karbala.

On 10th of Muharam the, mourning processions of Alam, Taazia, Alam and Zuljinah were taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Tank, Abbas Alamdar, Imam Bargah Phool Shah, Imambargh Fazal Shah, Imambargah Raza Shah, Imambargah Shahhi, Imambargah Mubarak Shahi, Imambargah Molvi Baqir and other imambargahs of the district which after marching through their traditional routes concluded/terminated at Kotli Imam Hussain Kachehri and Kotli Dada Shahnawaz Shah.

As the district had been put among the most sensitive districts of the province , the entire district was divided into three major sectors. The administration had taken adequate security measures. More than sixteen hundred police personnel and paramilitary contingents as well as with back-up support of Pak Army were deployed in the district to prevent any untoward situation/incident as the district had been declared sensitive most one by the authorities.

The pillion riding, use of loud speakers and other security steps had already been taken under section 144. However, on the 9th and 10th of Muharam some security measures such as suspension of mobile service and patrol of Pak-army in and around the city as the setting up of the control room at DPO office were the particular ones. All the entry and exit points of the district were kept sealed on 9th and 10th of the Holy month.

All the markets and shopping malls remained shut on the eve of Ashura.

District police officer Waqar Ahmad Khan along with senior military officials including monitored the arrangements and visited the imam bargahs and other important public meetings.