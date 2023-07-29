Open Menu

Yaum-e-Ashur Reminds Upholding Sanctity Of Islam: Khawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Yaum-e-Ashur reminds upholding sanctity of Islam: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Saturday that 10th Muharram reminded the great sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), for upholding the sanctity of islam.

"Hussainiat is still alive today and will alive forever which continue to teach mankind that war against cruelty and brutality is ongoing and no sacrifice will be avoided for in this regard".

He expressed these views while talking to the media during a visit to a mourning procession at Adda Pasrurian.

Khawaja Asif highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness.

  He said the Sunnah of the family of Prophet (PBUH) was also that of standing firm for the truth, and not bow down to oppression and tyranny.

The Federal Minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions accepted martyrdom in Karbela but did not bow down to Yazid.

Asif said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) gave the precious lesson of unwavering faith, piety and struggle for justice, reminding Muslims that it was their moral responsibility to stand up against oppression and tyranny.

He urged Muslims to learn from the example of the supreme sacrificeof Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Ahle Bait and continue a strugglefor higher values and triumph of good over evil.

Related Topics

Visit Moral Muslim Family Media From Muharram

Recent Stories

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

39 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayedâ€™ ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

54 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

18 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

18 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan