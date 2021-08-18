Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, will be observed on Thursday across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the mourning processions to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

In connection with the 9th Muharram today, Taazia and Zuljinah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

In the Federal Capital the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah will be taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 which will terminate at the same place after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.