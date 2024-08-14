Open Menu

Yaum-e-Azadi Celebrated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 77th Yaum-e-Azadi (Independence Day) was celebrated with full national zeal and zest in Faisalabad with a commitment that all-out efforts would be made for steering the country out of problems and no stone would left unturned for the protection, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Complex where Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) ,Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Dr Muhammad Abid, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, former parliamentarian Hajji Akram Ansar,officers and staff of different government departments and large number of citizens belonging to various walks of life participated.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed unfurled the national flag and recited the national anthem along with participants of the function.

Active contingents of police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense presented salute and March past. The students presented Milli Naghmas (national songs) and special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that 14th August was a day of commitment for renewing the pledge that we are a strong nation and have the capability to meet any challenges.

He urged the people to play their due role for the development of country and to promote national solidarity and love.

Other speakers congratulated the nation on 77th Independence Day of Pakistan and said that we should continue to contribute in making Pakistan strong and prosper in order to raise its honor in the globe.

Later, the DC also distributed saplings to plant and grow maximum tree for greater national interest.

In the end, sweets were also distributed among the participants and balloons were flown in the air.

Earlier, the day was dawn with special prayers in the main mosques after Fajar prayers for the prosperity of the nation and solidarity of the Pakistan.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed souls of the martyrs of Pakistan movement.

Various social, political, trade and religious organizations also arranged a number of events to highlight the importance of Independence.

The markets and streets were decorated with the buntings and national flags. Banners and steamers were also displayed at the important roads and intersections pertaining to the slogans on patriotism.

The police and district administration made stringent security arrangements.

Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division also arranged a number of functions to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.

DC Silwat Saeed photography and craft exhibitions at Faisalabad Arts Council in addition to cut the cake and plant the tree to celebrate the Jashan-e-Azadi.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad, Faisalabad Press Club (FPC), Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCUWF), University of Faisalabad (UAF), The University of Faisalabad (TUF) and other educational institutes also arranged Yaum-e-Azadi functions where the speakers delivered enthusiastic speeches, urging the people to play their pro-active role for national progress and prosperity.

Similar functions were also organized at Tehsil level where Assistant Commissioners presided over the events in addition to address the participants and cut the Independence Day cakes.

