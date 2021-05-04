UrduPoint.com
'Yaum-e-Fatah Mecca' A Big Milestone In Islamic History: Samina Ehsan

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Yaum-e-Fatah Mecca on 21 Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is a big milestone in the Islamic history as on this day, our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave a message to the Ummah that a many times bigger power could be conquered with the help of moral power.

In a joint statement issued here Tuesday on Yaum-e-Fatah Mecca k, Nazima Jamaat Islami Women Wing North Punjab Samina Ehsan and Nazima Rawalpindi district Samia Ali said that that through announcement of general pardon despite of having power and superiority, the Prophet (PBUH) left the message for Ummah that the justice system could be established by subjugating the oppressive powers without any bloodshed.

Samia Ali said, Fatah-e-Mecca was an example of firm stand on principles as well as the manifestation of broader mind and heart.

