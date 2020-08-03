UrduPoint.com
Yaum-e-Istehsal Arrangements Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussain Bhatti chaired a meeting here on Monday to review arrangements for Yaum-e-Istehsa,l to be observed on Aug 5 to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting was attended by the officers of all departments concerned.

The ADC (Revenue), addressing the meeting, said that the day would be observed to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step, which India took on the day in 2019 to change the status of the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that a rally would also be taken out from the ADC office in which all officers and people from all walks of life would participate.

Abid Bhatti directed the assistant commissioners to enure observing Yaum-e-Istehsal to highlight the miseries of Kashmiri brethren.

