Yaum-e-Istehsal To Be Observed Across LoC, World Over On Wednesday

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Yaum-e-Istehsal to be observed across LoC, world over on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Wednesday, August 5, as Yaum-e-Istehsal to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step, which India took on this day in 2019 to strip Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

According to Kashmir Media Service, since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution in August, last year, the Modi-led fascist Indian government continues to adhere to the policy of coercion, torture and deception to undermine the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir by changing its demography.

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, in a message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir has called for observing complete shutdown on Wednesday.

He said the way the Indian rulers manifested brutality by confining the entire population of Kashmir into their houses to fulfill their nefarious agenda and converted the territory into the world's biggest jail for several months poses an open challenge to the international community.

He appealed to the Kashmiris living particularly in Pakistan and abroad to assemble outside Indian embassies in large number across the world on the day and forcefully record their protest against the India's illegal actions of August 5, last year.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference while reiterating its call for a strike on August 5 in a statement issued in Srinagar said that by observing complete shutdown on that day, the people of Kashmir would prove to the Indian authorities that they would not accept the forcible occupation of Kashmir.

The APHC said that anthems of freedom would be played in the mosques of the territory on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian member of parliament and former minister, P Chidambaram in an article wrote that Jammu and Kashmir was a big jail where Modi government has failed to achieve any results of August 5, 2019 actions.

He said that Article 370 was abrogated to reduce the status of Jammu and Kashmir, suppress political activities, intimidate 8 million Kashmiri people into submission and quell the freedom struggle; however, none of the above objectives were achieved.

At the end of his article he says that a whole year will be completed on August 5, yet Indian parliament, courts and political system have found no answers to the new Kashmir issue. He said it was a sad failure, and the sadness was compounded by the fact that there was no Abraham Lincoln on the horizon.

On the other hand, in yet another shocking anti-Muslim incident in India, a youth identified as Luqman was brutally attacked by the followers of Hindutva over mere suspicions that he was transporting meat or beef in his pickup truck in Haryana.

In videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, the assailants can be seen beating Luqman with a hammer.

