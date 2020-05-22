Yaum-e-Quds observed in Sukkur

The Yaum-e-Al Quds, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan was observed in Jaccababad, where leaders of various religious pirate vowed to continue their support for an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Yaum-e-Al Quds, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan was observed in Jaccababad, where leaders of various religious pirate vowed to continue their support for an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Addressing at a press conference in Jaccababad, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen President, Sindh chapter, Allama Maqsood Ahmed Domki said that the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were interlinked. He said the Pakistani nation would stand by the Palestinians as it was part of their religion.

The religious leaders said the occupied Bait al Maqdus was of religious importance for us and the Muslim countries should continue to raise their voices for the suppressed Palestinians.