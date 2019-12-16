UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yaum-e-Shuhada Observed At CDA Model School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Yaum-e-Shuhada observed at CDA Model School

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The CDA Model School Islamabad Monday observed Yaum-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Day) to observe the 5th anniversary of the terrorist attack at Army Public School of Peshawar.

The teachers and students paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the attack including the soldiers of the Pakistan Army for their efforts and sacrifices to purge the country of terrorism.

Through their speeches and the national songs, the teachers and the students respectively reiterated their resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Principal of the school Fadia Shamim said the tragedy was yet alive in the memories of the people as the attack had killed 132 school children and 17 staffers of the school besides leaving many others injured.

She said the incident had united the whole nation which had followed a full-fledged operation against terrorism.

The participants offered Fateha for the departed souls and also prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Islamabad Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

3 minutes ago

NAB seeks time from LHC to submit reply in Maryam ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan v England Women’s T20Is begin on Tuesda ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

37 minutes ago

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.