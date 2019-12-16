Yaum-e-Shuhada observed at CDA Model School

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The CDA Model School Islamabad Monday observed Yaum-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Day) to observe the 5th anniversary of the terrorist attack at Army Public School of Peshawar.

The teachers and students paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the attack including the soldiers of the Pakistan Army for their efforts and sacrifices to purge the country of terrorism.

Through their speeches and the national songs, the teachers and the students respectively reiterated their resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Principal of the school Fadia Shamim said the tragedy was yet alive in the memories of the people as the attack had killed 132 school children and 17 staffers of the school besides leaving many others injured.

She said the incident had united the whole nation which had followed a full-fledged operation against terrorism.

The participants offered Fateha for the departed souls and also prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.