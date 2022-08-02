UrduPoint.com

Yaum E Shuhada To Be Observed In Dera On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Yaum e Shuhada to be observed in Dera on Thursday

Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Dera police have prepared a comprehensive plan to observe Yaum-e Shuhada e- police on August 04 to pay homage and reverence to those jawans and officials of the department who laid down their lives for their countrymen in the line of duty

In this connection on the direction of District Police officer Captain (Retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaqat, the police contingents led by DSP city Saghir Gilani, SHO Tariq Saleem and SHO Khan Zada visited Pharpur Circle and laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyred police jawans.

They also offered prayers and paid salute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the country to combat terrorism.

Imtiaz Ahmad, a spokesman and public relation officers (PRO) told APP that major function in this connection will be held in Ejaz Shaheed Police-line, adding that portraits of the national heroes and banners were being displayed to mark the event.

Meanwhile, DSP Muhammad Iabql Baloch in Wana (South Waziristan) with special contingents laid floral wreath on the graves of jawans and officials who embraced Shahadat for the protection of their countrymen and motherland in recent past.

More Stories From Pakistan

