Yaum-e-Takbeer celebrated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Yaum-e-Takbeer has been celebrated at Faisalabad like other parts of the country on Tuesday with full national zeal and zest.

The day started with special prayers in the mosques for the sovereignty, solidarity, integrity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

A number of functions, seminars and meetings have been arranged in and around the city to celebrate Yaum-e-Takbeer.

District administration has arranged a rally to celebrate Yaum-e-Takbeer which started from Zila Council Chowk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr Shahab Aslam flanked by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Rauf Ahmad led the rally which marched on various city roads up to Katchery Bazaar Chowk.

The participants were holding banners and placards and chanting slogan for national solidarity and unity.

Meanwhile,District education Authority (DEA) also arranged a seminar in Government Technical High school People’s Colony where a large number of teachers and students participated.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam said that India wanted to establish his supremacy on us by making atomic explosion but the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif foiled all nefarious designs of the rival who had to admit sovereignty of Pakistan when atomic explosion were made on 28th May 1998.

He said that although Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage yet the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will overcome all multifaceted crises very soon.

Yaum-e-Takbeer is a day of renewal the pledge that we will not accept any pressure for the sovereignty, solidarity and integrity of our home land, he added.

CEO Education Kashif Zia,District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Iftikhar Khan and others also spoke on the occasion and urged the nation to play its active role for making Pakistan economically strong which was imperative for national progress and prosperity after attaining the status of atomic power.

Later,a walk was also arranged which started from Technical High School People’s Colony and the participants marched on various roads to mark the day.

Similarly,the local traders also arranged a rally from Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road and marched up to Koh-e-Noor Flats Chowk.

Muhammad Amin Butt Chairman Supreme Anjum Tajiran led the rally in which local traders and businessmen participated in a large number to mark the day.

They holding banners and placards chanted slogans in favor of those leaders who played a dynamic role in making Pakistan atomic power.

In a statement,President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhali congratulated the nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer and said that it was a historic day which remembers the sacrifices of sincere leadership as their strenuous efforts made Pakistan invincible.

They said that geographically Pakistan is facing heavy rival who was not only violating the resolutions of United Nations but also bulldozing the fundamental rights of innocent Kashmiri people.

They said that India had made atomic explosion after which it became imperative for Pakistan to equalize the balance of power in the region. Hence, it also responded strongly and made six atomic explosion on 28th May to stop Indian atrocities and aggression once for all.

They urged the traders, businessmen and industrialists to play their dynamic role for making Pakistan strong economically as it was imperative for national progress and prosperity.