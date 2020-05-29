UrduPoint.com
Yaum-e-Takbeer Day Observes In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:48 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sukkur chapter organized an event marked the 22nd anniversary of the nuclear explosions carried out by Pakistan in response to Indian nuclear tests in 1998, with simplicity and enthusiasm, said a release here on Friday

Muqeem Khoso, President PML-N, Sukkur said the main purpose of marking the day was to pay tribute to all scientists and engineers who worked under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and played a historic role in making the country's defence impervious to aggression.

