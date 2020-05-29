Yaum-e-Takbeer day observes in Sukkur

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sukkur chapter organized an event marked the 22nd anniversary of the nuclear explosions carried out by Pakistan in response to Indian nuclear tests in 1998, with simplicity and enthusiasm, said a release here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sukkur chapter organized an event marked the 22nd anniversary of the nuclear explosions carried out by Pakistan in response to Indian nuclear tests in 1998, with simplicity and enthusiasm, said a release here on Friday.

Muqeem Khoso, President PML-N, Sukkur said the main purpose of marking the day was to pay tribute to all scientists and engineers who worked under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and played a historic role in making the country's defence impervious to aggression.

