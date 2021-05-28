UrduPoint.com
Yaum-e-Takbeer Is Being Observed Today

Yaum-e-Takbeer is being observed today

The nuclear explosions which are conducted in self-defence to respond to India's aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan's defence invincible.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Yaum-e-Takbeer is being observed today to commemorate historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day in 1998.

The nuclear explosions, which were conducted in self-defence to respond to India's aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan's defence invincible.

As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on Youm-e-Takbeer on Friday said that 23 years ago on this day, Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

He said Armed Forces and the nation pay tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement says Pakistan is committed to continue working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

He said the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level.

He said this year, Youm-e-Takbeer has been marked by the inauguration of 1100MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix.

This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people.

