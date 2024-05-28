Yaum-e-Takbeer rally held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sukkur chapter on Tuesday took out a vehicle rally to commemorate the Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan became a nuclear nation.

Consisting of dozens of vehicles and motorbikes, hoisting the national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, the rally started from World Globe and drove through bander road of the city.

Later, the leaders of the rally also delivered speeches.