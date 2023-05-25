Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada observed in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Like othewr parts of the country, Yaum-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan was observed with national enthusiasm in Mastung district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Shahi Bagh, Yasir Iqbal Dashti and DSP Maqsood Leghari laid floral wreath at the memorial to the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. They paid tribute to martyrs and prayed for them.

A smartly tuned contingent of Levies force presented salute the martyrs on the occasion.

The DC said that there was peace in the country and the province today due to the numerous sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that Levies force and policemen have made countless sacrifices like other forces to maintain peace in the entire province including Mastung district. The district administration is working with the police and all other institutions to protect the life and property of the people for the improvement law and order situation in the district, he added.