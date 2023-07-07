'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' (Sanctity of Quran Day) was observed here on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' (Sanctity of Quran Day) was observed here on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Religious scholars and people from different walks of life in the protests expressed their resentment over the desecration of the holy book and said that the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden was an utterly unacceptable act under any circumstances.

The issue was also highlighted in Friday sermons and the religious emphasized the need for concrete actions to address this issue.

They said that the Quran was our redline and no one would be allowed to cross this line. They said the Quran was saved and protected in our hearts and it will be passed on to our generations till the Day of Judgement.

They demanded of the Swedish government to arrest and award exemplary punishment to the man who desecrated the holy Quran in order to prevent recurrence of such shameful incidents in future.